US To Mandate Covid Vaccination For Military By Mid-September: Pentagon

The Pentagon will make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all members of the US military by mid-September, according to a memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Monday.

Austin said he will make vaccines mandatory across all the services by September 15, or earlier if the Pfizer or other vaccines get full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration before then, the memo said.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he "strongly" supports the decision, saying: "These vaccines save lives."

