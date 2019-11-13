''Rushing Home After Cheating On Wife'': Man Tells Cops After Speeding

The man was released from jail later in the day after posting USD 2250 bond.

In a bizarre incident, a Florida man who was pulled over for driving recklessly on Sunday night (local time) told police that he was rushing to get home because he was cheating on his wife, as per an arrest affidavit.

Citing the affidavit, Fox News reported on Tuesday that 52-year-old John Earl Pickard was going above 144kmph in an 88kmph zone on US Route 19 when he was pulled over. Pickard told the Tarpon Springs Police Department officer that his driving was reckless and endangering "because he needed to get home in a hurry because he was cheating on his wife."

At the time when he was being taken into custody over charges of reckless driving, a police officer found a bag of crack cocaine from his t-shirt pocket, which Pickard admitted he bought for USD 50. Subsequently, he was additionally slapped with charges of drug possession.

Pickard was released from jail later in the day after posting USD 2250 bond. His court appearance is scheduled for Dec 5.

