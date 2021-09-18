US Hopes To Discuss Dispute With 'Oldest Ally' France At UN Next Week

The dispute arises out of Australia scraping a submarine deal with France. (File)

Washington hopes to discuss its dispute with France over its security pact with Australia at the United Nations General Assembly next week, the State Department said Friday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, spokesman Ned Price also called France "a vital partner and our oldest ally" after Paris announced plans to recall its ambassador from Washington.

[1 of 3]: We have been in close contact with our French allies. We understand their position, and we are aware of their plans to recall Ambassador Etienne to Paris for consultations. France is a vital partner & our oldest ally, and we place the highest value on our relationship. pic.twitter.com/xLci8Y8V6V — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) September 18, 2021

Australia chose to scrap its multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Paris in favor of US nuclear subs after signing a three-way security deal with the US and Britain earlier this week with the aim of countering China's growing influence.

