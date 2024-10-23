Updates: "Terror" Attack In Turkey's Ankara, Hostages Taken, Say Reports

Several people died and got injured in an explosion outside Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Turkey capital Ankara today. Turkey's interior minister called it a "terrorist attack". Gunshots were reportedly heard from the spot and visuals show smoke at the site of explosion. According to the local media, there is an ongoing "hostage situation".
According to Turkey's local news channel NTV, there was a suicide attack. A "a group of terrorists" reportedly burst into TAI's headquarters and one of them blew themself up, said news agency AFP.
Turkey's Justice Minister Says Probe Has Been Launched Into The Terror Attack
A judicial investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into the terrorist attack, said Turkey' justice minister.
"I strongly condemn and curse the terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara.
A judicial investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the treacherous terrorist attack, and 1 Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor and 8 Public Prosecutors have been assigned.
I wish God's mercy on our martyrs and a speedy recovery to our wounded" he said in a post on X.
Turkey Terror Attack: NATO Says It Stands With Turkey After Terror Attack
NATO stands with Turkey after Ankara "terror attack", said Mark Rutte Secretary General of NATO.
I just spoke with w/ @RTErdogan about the terror attack in #Ankara. My message was clear: #NATO stands with #Türkiye— Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) October 23, 2024
2 Terrorists, 3 Civilians Killed, 14 People Injured
Two terrorists who carried out the attack have been killed in Turkey, three civilians have also been killed and fourteen injured, said Turkey's interior minister Ali Yerlikaya.
He tweeted, "Two terrorists were neutralized in the terrorist attack targeting the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAS) Ankara Kahramankazan facilities.
Unfortunately, we have 3 martyrs and 14 injured in the attack.
May God have mercy on our martyrs and I wish a speedy recovery to our wounded.
I condemn this heinous attack. Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized.
Please take into consideration the statements made by official sources."
Visuals from the spot show gunmen pointing gun at people and entering a building.
Shot at close range: footage of terrorists who carried out a terrorist attack in Turkey appeared on the network— Гакрукс (@Gakruks1) October 23, 2024
The number of dead and injured is currently unknown.https://t.co/87F2duBuop pic.twitter.com/ZxK8zHFBK9
Turkey's interior minister posted on X, "A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAS) Ankara Kahramankazan facilities.
Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people after the attack.
May God have mercy on our martyrs and I wish a speedy recovery to our wounded.
The public will be informed about developments. Please take into consideration the statements made by official sources."
Many "Dead And Injured" In Huge Explosion Near Ankara
A huge explosion outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara left a number of people "dead and injured", Turkey's interior minister said Wednesday, describing it as a "terrorist attack".