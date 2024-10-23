Updates: "Terror" Attack In Turkey's Ankara, Hostages Taken, Say Reports

A judicial investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into the terrorist attack, said Turkey' justice minister.

"I strongly condemn and curse the terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara.

A judicial investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the treacherous terrorist attack, and 1 Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor and 8 Public Prosecutors have been assigned.

I wish God's mercy on our martyrs and a speedy recovery to our wounded" he said in a post on X.