The UN Security Council will hold an emergency closed-door meeting on North Korea on Wednesday, diplomats told AFP after state media said Pyongyang had successfully tested a "new type" of submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The session, which will be held in the afternoon, was requested by Britain and the United States, the same sources said.

