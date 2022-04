Ukraine said President Zelensky is holding talks with Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin in Kyiv. (File)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv, his office said Sunday.

Presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych, speaking during an interview on YouTube earlier Sunday, confirmed that the meeting was going on "right now. Talking to the president. Maybe they can help".

