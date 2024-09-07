Typhoon Gaemi Leaves Behind Heartbreaking Images Of Pets Left To Perish

Rescuers save animals from typhoon's flooding.

A disturbing finding has surfaced following Typhoon Gaemi, which was one of the most destructive storms to hit Southeast Asia in recent times. The Philippines was devastated by the strong typhoon that struck in July, leaving behind extensive damage. The storm's rage left a path of destruction, with tens of thousands being evacuated and many dozen reported dead.

According to The Metro, in the middle of the mayhem, Ashley Fruono, PETA Asia's director of animal assistance programs, discovered a terrible scene: dogs who had been abandoned and were either held in cages or fastened to lampposts outside the wrecked homes of their owners. These creatures were abandoned and allowed to weather the storm on their own, even in spite of the dire circumstances and the pressing necessity for evacuation.

"I'll never forget seeing the decomposing bodies of dogs in cages or attached to their chains with a look of horror on their faces. They were subjected to an almost unimaginably horrific death-that was completely preventable," Ashley told The Metro.

The news portal further reported, citing a report from the worldwide kennel club registry, the Federation Cynologique Internationale, that animal abuse has long been a major concern for animal rights activists in the Philippines, which is home to some 23.29 million dogs. Around 12,000,000 people own a dog. Yet there were at least 3,000 cases of animal maltreatment in 2020 alone, the Philippine animal welfare non-profit, Compassion and Responsibility for Animals (CARA), found.

A resident in Marikina City, Philippines, posted a video on Wednesday showing a dog struggling to reach a safer area through the floodwaters caused by Super Typhoon Gaemi (CarinaPH) 🥹pic.twitter.com/fsUEE63JLh — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 24, 2024

"Cruelty to animals is a huge concern in the Philippines," Ashley, 38, who is from British Columbia, Canada, but has lived in the Philippines for 17 years, said.

"While we've noticed that, thanks to increased social media use, locals are more aware of animal welfare concerns and more caring than a decade or so ago, the problem is still huge, especially in impoverished areas where it may be more difficult to keep dogs inside due to crowded living conditions," Ashley said.