These Are The Most Cringe-Worthy Phrases You're Probably Using In The Office 27% of American workers acknowledged tuning out people who use this kind of jargon, even though almost 72% admitted to habitually using these phrases.

Overuse of these phrases has diluted their meaning and can harm a company's output (Representational)



That phrase, according to a survey by OnePoll of 2,000 American workers on behalf of communications technology provider Jive Communications, topped a list of 40 of the most cringe-worthy phrases said in the workplace. So if you're thinking of using that phrase to motivate, please think twice.



While you're at it, don't exhort your employees to "think outside the box," "hammer it out" or do some "heavy lifting." That's going to annoy them, too. If you want to really get under their skin then go ahead and tell them to "push the envelope," or promise to "circle back" or create a "win-win situation."



"We've all been guilty of using these phrases, whether out of habit or not," John Pope, the senior vice president of Jive Communications, said in a Fox News article. "These phrases definitely aren't going anywhere anytime soon."



Pope, who confirmed the survey's data, said he believes that the overuse of these phrases has diluted their meaning. "Our goal should be to use such jargon sparingly, and when the moment calls for it," he said.



Although we've all been there, the fact is that using these phrases with employees can harm a company's productivity. According to the survey, 27 percent of American workers acknowledged tuning out people who use this kind of jargon, even though almost 72 percent admitted to habitually using these phrases.



So, are you at fault? Tsk, tsk. Just to be sure, here's the list, in order of cringe-worthiness:



Give 110 percent



Think outside the box



Hammer it out



Heavy lifting



Throw them under the bus



Don't count your chickens before they've hatched



Pushing the envelope



Let the cat out of the bag



Let's circle back



Win-win situation



Blue-sky thinking



Boil the ocean



Synergy



Low-hanging fruit



Take it to the next level



Barking up the wrong tree



Going forward



Let's ballpark this



Run this up the flagpole



Back to square one



There's no I in team



Back to the drawing board



Paradigm shift



Elephant in the room



Raise the bar



Drill down



Best thing since sliced bread



Deep dive



Skin in the game



Reach out



Touch base



Play hardball



Don't reinvent the wheel



Kept in the loop



The bottom line



Down the road



I'll loop you in



Hit the nail on the head



ASAP



Team player



