Legendary Mountaineer's Voice Message To NDTV's Vishnu Som Hours Before He Vanished
"Hope you guys are well and it's great to be connected. Thank you guys and greetings from Camp 2 on Broad Peak. Ciao Ciao," Nirmal 'Nims' Purja told NDTV's Vishnu Som
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Opinion | Why Rahul Gandhi Keeps Making The Same 'Communication' Mistake
The Congress leader suffers from a strange paradox: always heard, but rarely followed.
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They Left The City For The Hills. Nature Tested If They Meant It
They chose to be there. They also chose to stay put every year when rain turns livelihoods and Instagram algorithms upside down, and visuals of flash floods and landslides take over news headlines, almost cutting them off from tourists and, for some, from the rest of the country.
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Opinion | Why China's Latest 'Chip' Breakthrough Is Shaking The World
China was never supposed to get this far, the US tried to ensure that through its sanctions. Beijing, however, had other ideas.
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Opinion | India's Graduate Nightmare: Why The Brightest Youth Are Now The Most Unemployed
Who can blame Gen Z for their frustrations when over six in 10 youth in India are unemployed? According to data now, the more educated you are, the likelier you are to face joblessness.
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Opinion | Indian Political Parties Are Now Stuck In An Awkward Gen Z 'Situationship'
For Gen Z to say "Bet" or "No cap", there is a lot of homework ahead for political parties. 'Breadcrumbing' them just won't work.
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Israel Built A Secret Oil Pipeline With Iran. Saudi Arabia May Need It Most
A secret Israeli-Iranian partnership to build an oil pipeline could be key to Saudi Arabia unloading its crude oil to Europe amid repeated attacks by Houthis on Riyadh's oil infrastructure.
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Opinion | Gen Z Can Topple A Minister. Why Can't They Enter Parliament?
India's Gen Z can vote at 18, graduate soon afterwards, and even hold bureaucratic positions after 21. What they still can't do is contest elections before they turn 25.
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Your CTC Is Dead. Your Company Is Calculating You In Tokens Now
AI is turning years of human skill into tokens that companies can price against salaries. As the cost of machine intelligence falls, the real question is no longer whether AI can do your job, but whether HR will decide it can do enough of it for less.
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Exclusive: Satellites Show At Least 12 Chinese Stealth Jets Facing India. New Delhi's Answer Is Years Away
What makes the deployment of the J-20 significant are its stealth characteristics which enable it to dominate contested airspace
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'A Breaking Point': An Open Letter To Nandan Nilekani On How To Fix India's Exams
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offers a radical blueprint to the man leading the Centre's exam reforms task force.