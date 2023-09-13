Stolen Vincent Van Gogh Painting Worth Millions Recovered In Blue Ikea Bag In Amsterdam

The painting is estimated to be worth between about $3.2 million to $6.4 million.

A Vincent Van Gogh painting stolen from a Dutch museum in March 2020 was recovered by an art detective, Arthur Brand. The masterpiece was delivered by a tipster in an Ikea bag at Mr. Brand's Amsterdam home.

According to a New York Times report, Mr. Brand had been investigating the theft of "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring," one of van Gogh's early works, painted in 1884. The painting was stolen while it was part of a temporary exhibition at the Singer Laren Museum, about 20 miles southeast of Amsterdam, where it had been on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern part of the country.

Mr Brand posted a video on Instagram unwrapping the artwork, holding it up as he poses for the camera. Mr Brand did not reveal the identity of the tipster.

"So here it is! The Spring Garden by Vincent van Gogh was stolen three and a half years ago from a museum in the Netherlands on Van Gogh's birthday. We have searched for it for more than three and a half years," he said.

He wrote, "Vincent van Gogh is back! In close coordination with Dutch Police I was able to recover Van Goghs 'Spring Garden' (1884). The painting was stolen 3 years ago on Van Goghs birthday from the Singer Museum in Laren, the Netherlands. A great day for all Van Gogh lovers worldwide..."

The painting is estimated to be worth between about $3.2 million to $6.4 million.

Mr Brand said it is a "great day for all Van Gogh lovers worldwide."

Mr. Brand in the video said, "Finally, it's here, it's back," and said that he is set to return the painting to the Singer Laren Museum director.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Van Gogh painted "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring" five years before "The Starry Night," one of the most recognized paintings in the world. The artist lived with his parents in the Dutch town of Nuenen at the time and painted a garden at a clergy home where his father was a pastor. Van Gogh used oil paints on wooden panels.