Sri Lanka is experiencing a countrywide power outage (File)

Sri Lanka is experiencing a countrywide power outage due to a system failure, a government official said on Saturday.

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, CEB spokesperson Noel Priyantha said.

