Several Hezbollah Commanders Killed In Southern Lebanon, Claims Israel

Israeli fighter jets killed "Muhammad Ali Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy," the military said in a statement.

Israeli army claimed that several Hezbollah commanders and terrorists were eliminated.
Jerusalem:

strike, along with his deputy and several other leaders of the Iran-backed movement.

Israeli fighter jets killed "Muhammad Ali Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy," the military said in a statement on Telegram, adding that "other Hezbollah commanders and terrorists were eliminated".

The statement said Ismail was "responsible for many acts of terrorism...including rocket launches towards the territory of the State of Israel and the launch of a surface-to-surface missile towards the centre of the country last Wednesday".

The Israeli military said it also killed Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi and "other senior officials in Hezbollah's missile and rocket array".

Hezbollah has not confirmed or denied Israel's announcement about the commanders.

Israel Hezbollah War, Lebanon
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
