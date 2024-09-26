Sarco Suicide Pod: How The Controversial Capsule Functions

A 64-year-old woman from the US recently died by suicide using the Sarco suicide pod at a woodland retreat in Switzerland. The device delivered a haunting message in her final moments: “If you want to die, press this button,” reported AFP. The Sarco pod, with its futuristic design, operates by filling with nitrogen, leading to death through hypoxia. This self-operated, human-sized capsule has raised legal and ethical questions in Switzerland, where active euthanasia is illegal, yet assisted dying has been permitted for decades.

On the day the pod was used, Switzerland's Interior Minister, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, told lawmakers that the Sarco remained “not legal,” leading to a fresh debate around its use.

Let's take a look at what the Sarco suicide pod is, how it works, and the controversies.



What is the Sarco Pod?



The Sarco pod, short for sarcophagus, is a controversial euthanasia device that has attracted significant attention due to its innovative design and intended use. This 3D-printed, detachable capsule is mounted on a stand and contains a canister of liquid nitrogen, allowing individuals to end their lives through inert gas asphyxiation. First introduced in Switzerland in 2019, the capsule offers a means for people to die without the need for medical supervision. It releases nitrogen gas inside and reduces the oxygen levels to lethal amounts.



The Sarco pod is the brainchild of Philip Nitschke, an Australian physician known for his advocacy of assisted suicide since the 1990s. His work has played a significant role in the ongoing discussions around the ethics and legality of euthanasia, according to CNN.



The 3D-printable Sarco capsule cost over 6,50,000 euros (around Rs 6.06 crore) to research and develop in the Netherlands over 12 years, according to AFP.



How does the Sarco pod work?



The Sarco pod replaces the oxygen inside with nitrogen, resulting in death by hypoxia. To operate the Sarco pod, the individual wishing to die must follow some steps:

To use the Sarco, individuals must first pass a psychiatric assessment.

Users climb into the capsule, close the lid, and answer automated questions about their identity and understanding of the process.

Once the button is pressed, the oxygen level in the capsule drops from 21% to 0.05% in less than 30 seconds.

Individuals quickly lose consciousness and die within approximately five minutes.

An emergency exit button is also located inside the pod, providing a potential escape route if needed.

Once the hypoxia process is complete, the biodegradable capsule can be detached from the machine's base, allowing it to serve as the deceased individual's coffin.

Nitschke's Exit International, which owns the Sarco, is a non-profit organisation funded by donations, with users only paying 18 Swiss francs (around Rs 1,769) for the nitrogen.



Its legality in Switzerland



Switzerland has permitted assisted suicide since the 1940s, saying the ones assisting must have no direct interest in the individual's death. This legal framework has established Switzerland as a notable "death tourism" destination, attracting individuals from around the globe seeking the right to end their lives on their terms, Reuters reported. The use of the Sarco suicide pod has led to a renewed debate on the ethics and legality of euthanasia not just in Switzerland but across the world.