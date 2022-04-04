French President Wants Fresh Sanctions Against Russia, Cites 'War Crimes'

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was in favour of new sanctions against Moscow after claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.

"There are very clear indications of war crimes. It was the Russian army that was in Bucha," President Macron told the France Inter broadcaster after the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people northwest of Kyiv.

