Video: Bird Rips Israeli Flag Off Pole. Internet Calls It "Sign From God"

A video of a raven pulling out an Israeli flag from what looks like a pipe atop a terrace has gone viral on social media, with people seeing it as a "sign of God" for things to come. The short clip was shared on social media platform X with the caption: "Even the birds have had enough."

In the clip, the bird flies to the pole, sits on it and starts pulling out the flag with its beak. At one point, it struggles, takes a mild flight and clutches the flag before dropping it to the floor. NDTV could not independently authenticate the video.

"Even the birds have had enough" pic.twitter.com/0OpIevHLu1 — Peacemaker (@peacemaket71) June 19, 2025

The short clip was shared widely on X and sparked emotional responses amid what's been an immensely tense time in West Asia.

Israeli journalist Nir Hasson jumped in to share her thoughts on the video, saying: “God is undoubtedly hinting something to us, just not sure exactly what.”

אלוהים בלי ספק רומז לנו משהו רק לא בטוח בדיוק מה. pic.twitter.com/CmY73ZddSP — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) April 29, 2023

Another user tweeted: "Even the bird does not recognize what you call Israel. A crow pulls the flag from the mast and throws it to the ground."

Even the bird does not recognize what you call Israel

???? A crow pulls the flag from the mast and throws it to the ground.✌️???????? pic.twitter.com/pkb5ZuZoWV — waed Palestine???????????? (@waedgaza) April 29, 2023

"It is not the first time, nor is it a coincidence, that a crow has brought down the Israeli flag," tweeted another user, sharing multiple other clips of crows attacking an Israeli flag.

It is not the first time, nor is it a coincidence, that a crow has brought down the Israeli flag.



Israel will fall, and Palestine will be free pic.twitter.com/zDUkNAXEiw — ✌️????????✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) May 1, 2023

"That is a sign from God," wrote another.

That is a sign from God. — plainjane (@plainjane130632) June 19, 2025

The Israel-Iran conflict has entered its eighth day after Tel Aviv targeted Tehran's military and nuclear facilities and killed several high-ranking officials. Iran retaliated with missile strikes in parts of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in what was a marked escalation between two arch-foes in decades.

An Iranian missile hit the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on Thursday, according to Al Jazeera. Local officials said it was a “direct hit.” Huge plumes of smoke were seen rising from the site. Fires broke out, and emergency services reported at least five people were injured. This was also confirmed by Israel's Channel 12.

The Israeli military said it intercepted three Iranian drones over the Dead Sea Thursday night.

On whether or not America would get directly involved in the war, the White House said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump would take a call in the next two weeks. Trump also said that negotiations and talks weren't off-table.

Meanwhile, Russia has warned Israel against striking Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said the Kremlin was "particularly concerned about the safety of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which employs Russian specialists."

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, will meet European representatives from three countries for talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday, according to state-run news agency IRNA. The meeting will allow "continued engagement with our greatest ally", CNN reported.