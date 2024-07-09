Plane Mechanic In Iran Dies After Getting Sucked Into Boeing Jet's Engine

The fatal incident occurred in Chabahar Konarak airport in southern Iran

In a tragic incident, an aviation mechanic died after getting sucked into a Boeing passenger jet's engine. The incident happened on July 3 at Chabahar Konarak airport in southern Iran when local technician Abolfazl Amiri was pulled into the engine of a Boeing passenger jet while performing routine maintenance work.

According to Bild, the Boeing arrived in Tehran early at 7:15 am and landed safely in Chabahar Konarak airport. As per standard practice, the engine on the right-hand side was turned on for a test check with the cover flaps open. A safety area had also been set up around the engine as required.

However, when Mr Amiri realised he had forgotten a tool on the engine, he went back towards the plane to retrieve it. As he went close to the turbine, he was sucked in and killed before the engine caught fire.

Although the airport fire brigade arrived quickly and extinguished the fire with water, rescuers were only able to recover the remains of the mechanic. The plane operated by domestic carrier Varesh Airlines was grounded for repairs, and an investigation into the accident was ordered by Iran's aviation authority.

In May, a similar incident happened when a man lost his life after being pulled into the engine of a KLM passenger plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. Passengers and crew members reportedly witnessed the tragic death before emergency services rushed to the scene. Speaking to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, witnesses said there was a "hellish noise" as the person was sucked into the jet turbine. It is understood the man died after deliberately climbing into the engine.

Last year, a 27-year-old airport employee died after being sucked into a Delta passenger plane engine in San Antonio, Texas.