Pak PM Imran Khan Has Assets Worth Over 10 Crore, Also Owns 4 Goats

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan owns assets worth Rs 10.8 crore.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has assets worth Rs 10.8 crore, operates three foreign currency accounts and owns four goats, the election commission said on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday publicly released asset details of key politicians, including that of Prime Minister Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

The ECP revealed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to be the wealthiest among all the politicians with a net worth of Rs 150 crore.

According to the documents released by the electoral body, the cricketer-turned-politician owns assets worth Rs 10.8 crore.

Mr Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in his declaration, revealed that the Bani Gala estate on the outskirts of Islamabad was received a gift.

He also presented assets details of his spouse, Bushra Bibi, who owns a house in Bani Gala, land in Pakpattan and in Okara.

The top poll body further revealed that Imran Khan has three foreign currency accounts - one each for US dollars, Euro and Pound Sterling.

In addition to property and other assets, also owns four goats worth Rs 50,000 and 150 acres of agricultural land.

Among other politicians, the commission revealed that former president Asif Ali Zardari owns holdings worth Rs 66 crore. Of the total, Mr Zardari owns animals worth Rs 1 crore and arms worth Rs 1.66 crore.

The PPP leader also declared himself as a partner in two villas in Dubai.

Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah also owns assets worth Rs 6 crore.

According to the ECP, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif owns possessions worth Rs 18.9 core whereas his spouses, Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani, own assets worth Rs 23 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.

The top poll body also named Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed as an owner of assets worth Rs 35 millon.

