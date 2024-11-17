VPN Use Violates Islamic Law, Rules Pakistan's Top Religious Body

In Pakistan, accessing blocked content via virtual private networks (VPNs) is prohibited under Shariah, or Islamic law, the country's top religious body has declared. The announcement comes in line with the government's efforts to implement a nationwide firewall and require VPN registration through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The government aims to enhance cybersecurity and fight terrorism, according to VOA News. However, critics argue that these measures lead to increased online surveillance, restrict freedom of expression, and negatively impact e-commerce.

VPNs allow users to conceal their identity and location, offering privacy and security while enabling access to content that might be restricted within a country. In Pakistan, many use VPNs to bypass restrictions on social media platforms and access content that is otherwise blocked.

The religious council said that VPNs were being used to view prohibited content, including "immoral and porn websites or websites that spread anarchy through disinformation." It added that "using VPNs to access blocked or illegal content is against Islamic and social norms, therefore, their use is not acceptable under Islamic law. It falls under ‘abetting in sin,'" quoting the council's chairman, Raghib Naeemi.

The Ministry of Interior responded by sending a letter to the PTA requesting the blocking of "illegal" VPNs, citing concerns that terrorists were exploiting the technology for violent activities and financial transactions. "VPNs are increasingly being exploited by terrorists to facilitate violent activities and financial transactions in Pakistan," the letter read.

The ministry also expressed concern over the use of VPNs to access pornography, noting that Pakistan ranks high in terms of visits to adult sites via VPNs. "These trends warrant prohibition of unauthorized VPNs to address the critical threats," the letter added.

Alongside their use for business and entertainment, many Pakistanis rely on VPNs to access social media platforms like X, which has been largely inaccessible since the controversial February general elections. The government has defended its move to suspend the platform, citing national security and public order concerns.

Opponents of the restrictions argue that they are primarily aimed at stifling political criticism, especially amid growing backlash against the Pakistani military's influence in politics, following the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022. The military has consistently referred to online criticism as "digital terrorism."

This week, the PTA introduced a system for registering VPNs, asking users to sign up on a new online platform. This follows widespread VPN disruptions, which sources say were part of a government trial to block VPNs using a new firewall. Although officials deny throttling the internet, experts believe the system, purchased from China, gives the government more power to monitor online activity.

To register, users must provide personal details like their national identity number and internet service provider's ID, raising concerns about privacy and potential data breaches. The Interior Ministry has given users until the end of the month to comply.