Paedophile Network 'Kidflix' Busted, 72,000 Child Abuse Videos, 1.8 Million Users Exposed

A horrifying dark web platform, Kidflix, provided access to approximately 72,000 videos depicting extreme child sexual abuse, including crimes against very young children, Metro reported.

Launched in 2021, the site amassed more than 1.8 million users before it was taken down on March 11, 2025. Authorities have arrested 79 individuals linked to the platform, while over 1,400 other suspects have been identified. Some of those detained were not just consumers of the content but also direct perpetrators of abuse.

In one particularly disturbing case, a 36-year-old man who allegedly "offered his young son for games" was arrested. Investigators also identified a "serial abuser" based in the United States.

Operation Stream: A Landmark Victory Against Child Exploitation

Led by German authorities, Operation Stream has been described as one of the most significant crackdowns on child pornography in recent history, according to Guido Limmer, deputy head of the Bavarian criminal police.

A total of 36 countries, including Britain, participated in the mission to dismantle Kidflix. The platform facilitated abuse on an unprecedented scale, with an average of 3.5 new videos uploaded every hour-many of which had never been seen by investigators before.

Unlike most child exploitation sites, Kidflix allowed users to both stream and download abusive content. The operation was highly organized and profitable, with users purchasing access via cryptocurrency or earning tokens by categorizing videos or uploading new material.

Europol's executive director, Catherine de Bolle, emphasized the growing digital threat of child exploitation, stating:

"Some attempt to frame this as merely a technical or cyber issue-but it is not. There are real victims behind these crimes, and those victims are children."

Children Rescued Amid Investigation

As part of the operation, German authorities intervened 96 times to protect children from ongoing abuse. In 12 cases, they successfully stopped active exploitation. In total, 39 children were safeguarded during the investigation.

Senior prosecutor Thomas Goger revealed that most identified suspects were between 20 and 40 years old, with an average age of 31. The oldest user was in their seventies, while the youngest was born in 2006. Many were long-time darknet users.

Authorities continue to pursue leads to bring more offenders to justice and dismantle similar networks.