On Camera, US Activist Ryan Carson Stabbed To Death In Front Of His Girlfriend

A shocking video has captured the moment New York activist and poet Ryan Carson was fatally stabbed in front of his girlfriend in Brooklyn on Monday. According to CBS News, Mr. Carson, 32, was stabbed at around 4 a.m. in the Crown Heights neighborhood while standing on the street with his girlfriend.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online which shows Mr Carson, and his girlfriend sitting on a bus stop bench, after returning from a wedding on Long Island. The duo then get up and start walking down the block. Just ahead of them, a man was seen kicking scooters parked near the curb for no apparent reason. He turned towards them, and asked, ''What the f–k are you looking at?'', before stabbing Mr Carson in the chest numerous times.

As he lay on the ground wounded, the assailant returned and approached the terrified woman, who raised her hand to stop him. He spit at her and then stormed away.

Ryan Carson, New York City activist who advocated for the very policies that make the city unsafe, didn't stand a chance in this encounter. Video is censored to remove any disturbing imagery. pic.twitter.com/nq5RxRhzEO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 3, 2023

Mr Carson was rushed to Kings County Hospital Center but succumbed to his injuries as the stab wound pierced his heart. According to the police, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Notably, Ryan Carson was a renowned activist and longtime campaign organizer for the New York Public Research Group whose work recently focused on improving recycling and solid waste management. His activism focused on sustainability and environmental policies, friends told The Post.

''Ryan was a beloved staffer, colleague, and friend, and a creative, talented, relentless and upbeat advocate for students and the environment. His engaging personality, hearty laugh, and wide-ranging intelligence were keys to his success in advancing the causes he deeply cared about in his work and personal life,'' the organization said in a statement.

Social media was full of tributes for the beloved activist with many expressing shock over the ''senseless killing''. New York City Council Member Chi Osse wrote, ''I'm horrified to learn of the brutal murder of advocate Ryan Carson in Brooklyn today. This tireless defender of his neighbors was stolen from us. Committed to ending this senseless violence, my heart is with his family.''

Mayor Eric Adams said, ''Ryan Carson threw himself into everything he did with passion and humanity. I worked with him on a big townhall he hosted with NYPIRG and on the Inflation Reduction Act. A rising talent and an extraordinary activist. May his memory and work inspire us.''

