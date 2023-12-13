No US Aid To Ukraine Would Be 'Christmas Gift' For Putin: Biden To Zelensky

Joe Biden met Ukraien's Zelensky in the Oval office of White House on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden told visiting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that it would be a "Christmas gift" to Russia's Vladimir Putin if Congress fails to pass fresh military aid for Kyiv.

Speaking in the Oval Office at the White House, Biden said to Zelensky that "we are going to stand at your side" even as Republicans block a new $60 billion package of assistance for war-torn Ukraine.

