Israel Strikes Over 100 Gaza Terror Targets Overnight

Israeli air strikes have hit more than 100 terrorist targets in Gaza overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday morning.

A senior figure in the Hamas naval forces who took part in the October 7 attacks on Gaza-area communities was killed. The IDF said a squad of terrorists planning to fire missiles at an aircraft was thwarted in a targeted strike.

The strikes destroyed tunnel shafts, munitions warehouses and dozens of operational headquarters, the IDF said.

Terror infrastructure and weapons were destroyed inside a mosque in Gaza's Jabaliya neighbourhood, which the military added was also used as an observation post and gathering point for Hamas personnel.

