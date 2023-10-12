''Died A Hero'': American-Israeli Soldier Killed While Saving 12 Colleagues Amid War

Though Mr Weiser's parents were born and raised in the US, they now live in Israel.

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier died while saving the lives of his fellow soldiers, Independent reported. Staff Sgt. Roey Weiser was stationed at the Kerem Shalom border crossing on Saturday when the terrorists stormed his base and began attacking the Israeli soldiers in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

His mother, Naomi Feifer-Weiser told CNN, that he sacrificed himself as a distraction so that his fellow fighters could flee to safety.

''He died how he lived, by putting others first, and when his base was overrun by terrorists, he went on his own to divert their attention allowing others to escape. Because of his bravery, at least 12 other soldiers are alive today,'' Mrs Weiser said.

“Roey lived his life to the fullest, almost always with a smile on his face. He was always looking for ways to help those around him, and before he was conscripted he was a volunteer firefighter who was always the first to jump into action when needed,'' his mother added.

"Until his conscription into...army he was a volunteer firefighter...He was the first one to jump up, ready to go, when duty called. He was born a hero, and he died a hero," she added further.

Mrs Weiser's father announced the devastating news on Facebook. ''My son Roy was killed Saturday morning as a hero defending the southern border. We received a message from the IDF on Sunday afternoon. Since now we have not been able to get information on when we can receive his body for burial. All we want is to lay Roy to rest and mourn him. Please share this post and maybe it will get to the right person who can move things for us,'' he wrote.

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed his body had been identified after they were initially unable to locate his body. Shortly after, the sergeant's body was processed and released for burial.

Though Mr Weiser's parents were born and raised in the US, they now live in Israel.

At least 14 Americans have been killed since the violence began on Saturday, President Biden confirmed on Tuesday.

Since Saturday, Israel has launched hundreds of deadly airstrikes along the Gaza Strip, killing around 1,200 people. Many former soldiers and reservists have also reported back on duty for Israel's war against Hamas. Moreover, in recent days Israel has also announced a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off water, fuel, and electricity supplies.