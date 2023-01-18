India-Born Marketing Mogul Receives 'Freedom Of The City Of London' Title

Manish Tiwari is the founder and director of Here and Now 365, a marketing agency. (File)

An India-born founder of a multi-cultural marketing agency has been conferred with 'The Freedom of the City of London' title for leaving a mark on the financial hub of the British capital.

Manish Tiwari received the honour at a ceremony at the Chamberlain's Court at Guildhall in London earlier this month.

The award, given by the City of London Corporation, dates back to the 13th century and has since developed into an honour bestowed upon individuals who make an impact in the financial hub of London, referred to as the City or the Square Mile.

"Thrilled to be sharing this legacy with historical figures and dignitaries- Mr. Churchill, Mrs. Thatcher, and Mr. Nehru, contemporary statesmen like Mr. John Kerry and modern legends such as Harry Kane," Mr Tiwari said in his reaction.

"The City of London is where I got my very first clients from and I'm honoured to be a part of this glorious tradition," added Mr Tiwari, the founder and chairman of 'Here and Now 365' - an advertising and marketing agency.

The 'Freedom of the City of London' is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients to carry out their trade in the city.

A previous Indian recipient of the honour is Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, and other prominent recipients include South African leader Nelson Mandela and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

