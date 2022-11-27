In Chinas Wuhan, Where Covid Outbreak Began, Hundreds Protest On Streets

Protests broke out against China's strict zero-Covid policy.

Hundreds of people protested in Wuhan in central China on Sunday, livestreams showed, as demonstrations against the country's strict zero-Covid policy broke out across the country.

Footage geolocated by AFP to a street in the centre of the city -- where Covid-19 first emerged in 2019 -- showed people gathered at night, cheering and recording the protest on their mobile phones.

