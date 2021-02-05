Impeachment Managers Ask Trump To Testify In Senate Trial

Impeachment managers requested Trump to testify in his impeachment trial. (File)

Democratic Party impeachment managers requested former president Donald Trump on Thursday to testify in his impeachment trial over the attack on the US Capitol last month.

"I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021," chief impeachment manager Jamie Raskin wrote in a letter to Trump, ahead of the February 9 opening of the trial.

