6 Killed After 2 Explosive-Laden Cars Crash Into Pak Military Compound

At least six Pakistani civilians were killed in a suicide attack by a military group that drove two explosive-laden cars into an army compound on Tuesday evening, police told AFP.

"So far at least six civilians have been killed in both attacks, including three children," a senior police official Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said, on condition of anonymity.

Suicide bombers rammed two explosives-laden vehicles into the entrance gate of Bannu Cantonment, triggering massive explosions... after which multiple militants attempted to storm the compound, a senior district police official said on condition of anonymity.

"Security forces present at the scene engaged them in a gunfight. Initial reports confirm that four militants have been killed," he added.

Bannu, a district in Pakistan's turbulent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, lies adjacent to the country's formerly self-governed tribal areas and close to Afghanistan.

"The exchange of fire is still ongoing, and security forces are pursuing the remaining attackers," official said.

The attack was claimed by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, which actively supported the Afghan Taliban in its war against the US-led NATO coalition since 2001.

"Our fighters got access to an important target and took control," the group said in a statement, without providing further details.

