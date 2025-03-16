How Columbia Student Ranjani Srinivasan Fled From US Amid Immigration Crackdown

Ranjani Srinivasan, a 37-year-old Indian student pursuing a doctoral degree in urban planning at Columbia University, was forced to flee the United States after her student visa was revoked. The US Department of State canceled her visa on March 5, citing security concerns related to her alleged involvement in activities supporting Hamas.

Srinivasan's troubles began when she became entangled in the government's crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests. Despite no evidence being provided, she was accused of supporting violence and links to Hamas. The situation escalated when federal immigration agents arrived at her apartment, prompting her to make a swift decision to leave the country.

In an interview with The New York Times, Srinivasan expressed her fear and uncertainty, stating, "The atmosphere seemed so volatile and dangerous." She also shared her concerns about the government's crackdown on free speech, saying, "I'm fearful that even the most low-level political speech... can turn into this dystopian nightmare where somebody is calling you a terrorist sympathiser and making you, literally, fear for your life and your safety".

Srinivasan's decision to flee came after a night of fear and uncertainty. She packed her belongings, left her cat and jumped on a flight to Canada in search of safety. Her roommate was left to manage the pressure as immigration agents continued to search for her.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Srinivasan had voluntarily self-deported using the CBP Home App. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated, "It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country".

Srinivasan's academic background is impressive, with an M.Phil in Urban Planning from Columbia University, a Master's in Design from Harvard University, and a Bachelor of Design from CEPT University in India. Her research focuses on land-labour relations in India's peri-urban areas, with academic interests in political economy, land politics, and labour sociology.

The incident highlights the US government's strict stance on national security and immigration policies. Srinivasan's case has gained attention amid increased scrutiny of individuals and organisations allegedly supporting Hamas. Visa revocations for security reasons have become more frequent, reflecting the government's efforts to enforce visa regulations and prevent individuals it considers a security threat from remaining in the country.

