'Gulf Of Mexico' Name Globally Recognised: Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum

The "Gulf of Mexico" name is internationally recognized, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday in response to US President-elect Donald Trump's comments about renaming the body of water.

Donald Trump on Tuesday had argued in favor of renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."

Claudia Sheinbaum then took jabs at Trump, saying he was living in the past.

"I think they told President (elect) Trump wrong, they told him Felipe Calderon is still president," Sheinbaum said.

Calderon led Mexico from 2006 to 2012.

"But no, in Mexico the people are in charge," Sheinbaum added.

In a press conference, Sheinbaum showed a map of Mexico's former size, which includes land now part of the United States.

"Mexican America, that sounds nice," she said.

