Global Coronavirus Death Count Crosses 6.5 Lakh

Over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients have died since July 9 globally (File)

The global death count from the coronavirus pandemic passed 650,000 on Monday, with nearly a third of that number in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1600 GMT.

Since emerging in China late last year, the virus has killed a total of 650,011 people and infected 16,323,558, of which 9,190,345 have been declared recovered. More than 100,000 new deaths have been recorded since July 9, and the global count has doubled in just over two months.

