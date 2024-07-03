10 Times The World Was Predicted To End. But It Didn't

Representational Image

Remember the hysteria surrounding December 21, 2012? The world was supposedly ending, and many believed it. This belief was based on a misinterpretation of the Mayan calendar, which some thought hinted at an impending global catastrophe on the said date. However, December 21, 2012, arrived, and nothing happened. The world continued to spin and life went on as usual.

Predictions of the world's end have been made for centuries, from floods to fires to comets. But none have come true.

Here is a list of some of the major failed doomsday predictions:

Maya Apocalypse

On December 21, 2012, the Maya Long Count calendar completed its first cycle. Despite the calendar's continuous time tracking, many misinterpreted this event as a harbinger of doom. Fanciful predictions emerged, including a collision with a fictional planet, solar flares, and axis realignment. Some even built arks and sold survival kits. But the predicted apocalypse never came.

Harold Camping

Harold Camping has made a dozen apocalyptic predictions based on his biblical numerology interpretations. In 1992, he wrote "1994?", forecasting the world's end around that year. His most significant prediction was May 21, 2011, calculated as 7,000 years after the Biblical flood. When nothing happened, he recalculated and pushed the doomsday date to October 21, 2011, when, again, nothing happened.

True Way

Leader of the True Way movement, Hon-Ming Chen predicted God would appear on TV in 1988, followed by his physical manifestation. In 1989, he foretold massive flooding, devil spirits and even human extinction and said his followers could escape by buying spots on "cloud" spaceships. His bizarre prophecies ultimately proved false.

Halley's Comet

In 1910, as Halley's Comet approached Earth, fears of destruction and poisonous gases spread globally. Media headlines like "Comet May Kill All Earth Life, Says Scientist" fueled the panic. Some believed the comet's tail would wipe out all humanity. A group in Oklahoma attempted to sacrifice a virgin to appease the comet, while others stockpiled bottled air. Ultimately, the Earth passed through the comet's tail with no apparent effects.

Millerism

William Miller's apocalyptic preaching attracted many followers who believed Jesus would come for the second time in 1843. When the prediction failed, William Miller recalculated, setting a new date for 1844. His devoted followers anxiously waited, only to face crushing disappointment.

Joanna Southcott

Joanna Southcott began hearing voices at 42, predicting future events like crop failures and famines. In 1813, she proclaimed she would give birth to the second messiah at 65, despite being a virgin. Her followers eagerly awaited the arrival, however, Joanna Southcott died before the predicted birth could happen.

Prophet Hen

In 1806, a hen in Leeds, England, seemed to lay eggs with "Christ is coming" written on them. People flocked to see the hen, fearing Judgment Day. But it was a trick - the owner had been writing on the eggs with ink and reinserting them into the hen's body.

Great Fire Of London

In 1666, many Europeans feared the end of the world, linking the year to the "number of the Beast" (666). The Great Fire of London, which razed much of the city, seemed to confirm these fears. The blaze destroyed 87 churches and 13,000 houses, but surprisingly, only 10 people died.

Global Flood

In 1524, German mathematician and astrologer Johannes Stoffler predicted a global flood on February 25, saying the planets had aligned under Pisces. But despite light rain, the flood never came.

Montanism

In the 2nd century, Montanus' visions led to a Christian split. He predicted Jesus would return and convinced many to leave their homes and wait for Jesus in Phrygia (modern Turkey). They expected the heavenly Jerusalem to descend, but the deity failed to materialise. The movement caused disruption, with many Christian communities left almost deserted.