How Trump's Speech Put Spotlight On Lesotho, A Small African Nation

Lesotho, a small, landlocked African nation, unexpectedly found itself in the global spotlight after President Donald Trump mocked an $8 million US government grant supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives in the country.

"$8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of," Trump declared during his fiery address to Congress on Tuesday, dismissing the funding as unnecessary.

During his speech, Trump declared his commitment to cutting what he called a "flagrant waste of taxpayer dollars." He announced the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new agency tasked with eliminating excessive spending, led by billionaire Elon Musk.

"To further combat inflation, we will not only be reducing the cost of energy but will be ending the flagrant waste of taxpayer dollars. To that end, I have created the brand new Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE."

Trump listed several spending programmes -- funds allocated to housing for undocumented immigrants, diversity scholarships in Burma, an $8 million grant for LGBTQ+ initiatives in Lesotho -- he considered wasteful.

Why Does the US Fund Programmes in Lesotho?

Contrary to Trump's claim, Lesotho is not an unknown entity in international relations. The landlocked country, surrounded entirely by South Africa, has long been a recipient of US aid, primarily through initiatives focused on HIV/AIDS prevention, LGBTQ+ rights, and economic development.

Lesotho has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the world, with an estimated 22 per cent of its adult population living with the virus. US-funded programmes, such as PEPFAR (President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), have played a crucial role in addressing the crisis. LGBTQ+ rights initiatives, which Trump dismissed as wasteful, often support marginalised communities facing discrimination in healthcare access and social services.

Lesotho in the Global Arena

Textile Industry and US Trade: Lesotho's textile and garment industry is a major supplier to US brands, exporting products under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The sector is the country's largest private employer, with approximately 36,000 people, mainly women, working in factories producing garments for export to South Africa and the US.

Water Supply to South Africa: Lesotho supplies water to South Africa through the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, a major infrastructure deal that benefits both nations. South Africa pays Lesotho millions in royalties for this water.

International memberships: Lesotho is an active member of several international organisations, including the United Nations, African Union, and Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The country has also made significant strides in LGBTQ+ rights compared to many African nations. Same-sex relationships were decriminalised in 2012.