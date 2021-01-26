Covid Vaccine Firms 'Must Deliver', Says EU Chief Amid Row Over Supplies

"They must honour their obligations," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

Companies producing Covid-19 vaccines "must deliver," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen insisted on Tuesday as tensions mounted between her European Commission and pharmaceutical firms that have delayed deliveries.

"Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first Covid-19 vaccines," she said in a live video address to an online-only version of the annual World Economic Forum usually held in Davos, Switzerland.

"And now, the companies must deliver. They must honour their obligations," she said.

