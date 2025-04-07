Chinese Man Sues Gaming Firm For Depression After Getting 4,800 Virtual Slaps

A long-time Chinese player of an online video game has dragged its developer to court, alleging he slipped into depression after being virtually slapped 4,800 times by in-game goods.

Thousands of "slaps" in 'Three Kingdoms Kill Online' reportedly humiliated the man, who goes by the name Qiaoben and has been a fan for 15 years, reported the South China Morning Post.

Mr Qiaoben claimed that during one game, he found his opponents would toss things such as eggs and straw sandals at his avatar, adding he'd get a virtual smack lasting longer than 90 seconds.

He said he was hit with these items over 4,800 times in the last six months. Mr Qiaoben mentioned the encounter was humiliating because every player in the game could see these attacks.

"Every time I am hit with eggs, I feel my self-esteem is harmed and I get depressed," Mr Qiaoben added.

Players can either purchase the eggs and straw sandals for a nominal fee or get them for free during in-game activities.

The online gamer argued the gaming firm promoted and benefited from these exchanges by permitting users to purchase and use the products against one another.

He claimed that the gaming company "allows" and "tolerates" gamers to throw these insulting objects at one another while making money off of the sales.

Mr Qiaoben allegedly complained to customer support several times, but his concerns went unanswered. With no other choice, he chose to sue the business and demand damages.

A spokesperson for the game developer earlier said these interactive elements have always been included in the game but intended to implement restrictions to control how they are used.

The company also guaranteed to assist with Mr Qiaoben's lawsuit's legal proceedings, which has generated significant online conversation within the gaming world.

Many players admitted to using these products as a means of vengeance after losing a match. Some even discussed ways to "save face" following a loss by throwing eggs repeatedly.

Three Kingdoms Kill Online, created by a Hangzhou-based business and launched in 2009, takes place during the famous Three Kingdoms era in China (220-265). Matches run 10 to 30 minutes and feature four to eight players competing against each other.