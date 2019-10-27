Evacuation Of Around 50,000 Ordered In US' California Over Wildfires

US officials on Saturday ordered about 50,000 people to evacuate parts of the San Francisco Bay area in California as hot dry winds are forecast to fan raging wildfires.

"We are announcing an evacuation of approximately 50,000 people," Mark Essick, sheriff for Sonoma county, told reporters. "We're evacuating because this fire is very dangerous."

