Brexit Delay To January 31 'May Be The Last One': European Union Chief

Donald Tusk will leave EU after 5 years in November. (File)

The outgoing European Union chairman, Donald Tusk, said on Tuesday that the bloc formally approved delaying Brexit to the end of January, 2020. "The EU 27 has formally adopted the extension and it may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time," he said on Twitter.

Mr Tusk, who will leave after five years at the end of November his job as the European Council president has also never shied away from making clear he would want Britain to stay in the bloc. "I also want to say goodbye to you as my mission here is coming to an end I will keep my fingers crossed for you," Mr Tusk added.

