Brazilian Girl On School Bus Dies While Waving To Friends As Head Collides With Pole

The girl suffered a fatal head injury and was dead before first responders arrived (Representational pic)

In a tragic incident, a schoolgirl in Brazil died after she leaned out of a bus window and hit her head on a concrete pole, New York Post reported. The incident happened in Nova Friburgo, near Rio de Janeiro on August 16 when Fernanda Pacheco Ferraz, 13, was returning home from Professor Carlos Cortes State College.

Witnesses said that the girl put her head out of a bus window on the left side of the vehicle so that she could wave to her friends. Unfortunately, at the same time, the bus driver "swerved to avoid oncoming traffic" along the road and the girl's head collided with a concrete pole.

After her head hit the pole, shocker passengers on board alerted the driver, who immediately stopped the vehicle. The bus driver then promptly informed the relevant authorities and the company's management team.

However, the girl suffered a fatal head injury and was dead before first responders arrived at the scene.

The bus company released a statement to express their “regret at the unexpected and tragic incident” and vowed to assist the authorities with the investigation, the Independent reported.

Rio de Janeiro State Department of Education also issued a statement after the teenager's death, announcing a two-day mourning period.

''The Secretary of State for Education deeply regrets the accident that occurred with a student from the State College Professor Carlos Cortes, in the Catarcione neighborhood, in Nova Friburgo, on Wednesday (Aug 16), during her journey back home,'' the state office said.

The teenager was buried the next day at the Trilha do Ceu Cemetery at 4.30 pm on 17 August.

Authorities are now investigating the incident.