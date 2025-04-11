Asia Has World's Best 3 Airports - Singapore, Doha, And...

Asia is home to the world's three best airports, according to a UK-based aviation rating platform. At the Skytrax World Airport Awards held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Madrid on April 9, Singapore Changi Airport was named the best Airport in 2025.

Hamad International Airport (Doha) and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) were second and third on the list, according to Skytrax.

The Singapore airport has previously received this honour on 12 occasions. Among other accolades, it was also declared the World's Best Airport Dining, the World's Best Airport Washrooms and the Best Airport in Asia.

Yam Kum Weng, the CEO of Changi Airport Group, said it was gratifying to receive this recognition, and it would encourage them to strive towards providing the best travel experience. Besides thanking passengers for their vote of confidence, Mr Weng was grateful to the Changi Airport community as well. "As air travel continues to grow, we look forward to welcoming passengers to experience the magic at Changi Airport," he added.

List of Top 20 Airports

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Hamad International Airport

3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

4. Incheon International Airport

5. Narita International Airport

6. Hong Kong International Airport

7. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

8. Rome Fiumicino Airport

9. Munich Airport

10. Zurich Airport

11. Dubai International Airport

12. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

13. Vancouver International Airport

14. Istanbul Airport

15. Vienna International Airport

16. Melbourne Airport

17. Chubu Centrair International Airport

18. Copenhagen Airport

19. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

20. Bahrain International Airport

Doha's Hamad International Airport, a previous three-time World's Best Airport award winner, has been ranked second in 2025. It is also the World's Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East, according to Skytrax.

With over 70 million fliers, Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) ranked first in passenger handling, followed by Singapore Changi Airport, which had 60 to 70 million passengers, and Hamad International Airport, which had 50 to 60 million passengers.

Tokyo Airport has also been declared the World's Cleanest Airport (Major Airport), the World's Best Domestic Airport, and the one delivering the World's Best Airport PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) and Accessible Facilities.