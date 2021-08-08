Taliban Capture Key Northern Afghan City Of Kunduz

Afghan security forces amid fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Kunduz. (File)

The Taliban said Sunday they had captured the key Afghan city of Kunduz, a claim confirmed by an AFP correspondent in the vicinity, as fierce fighting raged in the centre of a second northern capital, Shar-e-pul.

"Kunduz has fallen; the Taliban have taken all the key installations in the city," an AFP correspondent said.

A lawmaker from Sar-e-Pul told AFP the Taliban had entered the centre of the city and "street to street fighting is ongoing."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)