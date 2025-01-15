Russian Ship Loiters Over Undersea Cables In The Pacific: What It Means

A recent incident involving a Russian cargo vessel loitering near critical undersea communication cables in the Pacific Ocean has raised concerns. For weeks, Vasily Shukshin drifted off Taiwan's coast, compelling experts to question its intentions. Though the ship has returned to Russia, the incident has sparked wider fears of Russian sabotage or espionage activities targeting global communication networks.



The Belize-flagged vessel embarked on its journey from Russia's Vostochnyy port on December 8, briefly stopping in South Korea, before arriving off Taiwan's coast on December 19. During its stay, the ship was observed navigating aimlessly in the vicinity of Taiwan's Fangshan undersea cable landing station for over three weeks.



According to Ray Powell, director of SeaLight, a maritime analytics group affiliated with Stanford University, the vessel's actions appeared unusual and unexplained. He wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “It's leaving! But why was it off Taiwan's coast in the first place? One day after I reported its suspicious activity off the SW coast of Taiwan, the mystery ship Vasiliy Shukshin decided to depart, not south to Vietnam as it previously self-reported, but straight back north to its home port of Vostochnyy, Russia.”

The implications of this seemingly erratic behaviour are far-reaching. Undersea cables, which carry the majority of global internet and communication traffic, are critical infrastructure for nations and economies worldwide. In recent years, there have been concerns, particularly among NATO members, that Russia might target these cables to disrupt communications, espionage or escalate tensions with the West, Newsweek reported.



Although the Taiwan Coast Guard confirmed the ship did not damage the cables, it has continued to monitor the situation. This incident, however, is part of a broader pattern. In the past, vessels from both Russia and China have been spotted near undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, off Norway, and around Taiwan. These areas have seen damage to underwater infrastructure, further fuelling suspicions of deliberate interference.



What makes this particular situation concerning is the potential for strategic disruption. Michael Peterson, director of the Russian Maritime Studies Institute, has, in the past, warned of the growing threat posed by Russia's underwater capabilities. “Russia for at least a decade has been developing very significant seabed warfare capabilities. Most of those are resident in what's called GUGI, that is Russia's Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research,” he told Newsweek earlier, adding that they can conduct espionage.



If Russia were to sabotage critical transatlantic internet cables, the ramifications would be huge. “That would have enormous financial implications and would also deeply restrict communications between the United States and continental Europe,” Peterson said.



In response to these concerns, NATO has stepped up its vigilance. On January 14, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced a new mission in the Baltic to protect undersea cables and increase surveillance of the region's critical infrastructure.