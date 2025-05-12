Opinion | What Quick (De)Escalation Between India-Pak Teaches Us About War And Peace
From certitudes to canards, the war de-escalated quite fast. While it's never a bad thing for two nuclear-armed countries to cool their tempers down, the manner in which this has happened in the case of India and Pakistan has sown more seeds of conflict than it aimed to resolve.
Nothing is resolved.
What has come to the surface during the eighteen days of fear and foreboding, just like the mythological Samudra Manthan lasting for twelve days, is the elixir of unity and the poison of preposterousness. Both, however, were contained in the vessel of wantonness. Sample this: people cried for retribution when there was silence. When retribution was being carried out, people cried that it was too much. When retaliation to the same retribution was served, people got jittery with fear. Many who had previously advocated for war suddenly became peaceniks, creating a paradoxical parody of peaceniks turning into warmongers.
Confusion Reigns
Suddenly, nobody knew what they stood for anymore. The 'fog of war' confused everyone. If Pakistan has been waging war to 'liberate' Kashmir, why was it killing Kashmiris with relentless shelling across the Line of Control? If Indian Muslims were 'traitors', why were they out in full support of the armed forces? Why was the media in both India and Pakistan peddling outlandish information with zero evidence to back their respective claims? Whose side was the US on? Why did the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sanction another tranche of loans to Pakistan in the middle of the conflict? What to make of China's official statements? And, finally, why did the President of the United States announce the ceasefire instead of either party embroiled in the conflict? We found unity in this confusion.
Despite the above confusion and more, one good outcome of this India-Pakistan conflict was the lifting of the theoretical 'fog of war' from the posturing of several ideas and ideologues. The primary one is that no deterrence works till an outmatching of the enemy happens at every stage of the so-called 'escalation ladder'. The rules of engagement need to be redefined towards those very goals, rather than an endgame that may never even happen.
War Meets Blind Rage
Another thing that is becoming visible is that liberalism is contingent only on who or what is in question. Collaborationism will always trump ethics. Intellectual neutrality and evenhandedness, therefore, are nothing but hollow buzzwords.
Less importantly, with the lifting fog, the idea that some chosen few are immune to the blind rage of the ill-informed public ought to be junked. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, once celebrated by all and sundry for his measured, calm and sensible speak, found himself at the receiving end of the Frankenstein's monster of social media trolling. It did not take a wanton people even a day to turn towards their own when engaging the 'other', the enemy, ceased to be an option.
As the world celebrates the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the need for equanimity cannot be underscored enough. When passions rule and reason takes a backseat, every Karma becomes a parody of itself. At the level of decision-making, equanimity enables the drawing of the most effective plans. Those who execute them need equanimity to accept losses and gains in the course of action. For the onlookers, equanimity is a gift that they can give to the previous two. In the India-Pakistan conflict, only the armed forces have been able to keep their equanimous posture intact. The wantonness of the public discourse has not been able to upend that.
What, Really, After War?
Wars come with a price that most people want somebody else to pay. A serving senior naval officer recently commented, "People get upset when their access to Netflix gets disrupted for a few hours. Do you think they can stomach the discipline that comes with a prolonged war?" A decisive war comes with an even bigger price tag. And even then, it's not the gift that will keep giving. Peace after war is a chimaera. Just like happiness is not an absence of unhappiness, peace is not an absence of war. Peace is the integration of human society on acceptable terms. This integration cannot occur if passions prevail at any level of nation-building.
Of late, the idea of nation-building has given way to a narrow definition of nationalism: one that is not only based on bellicism but also exclusions of own populations. The resulting bellicosity destroys rather than builds. If there are lessons to be drawn here, one need not look further than the official press briefings. Sans jingoism, the message was clear: we do what is required of us, no less, no more.
The wanton public wants war one moment and peace the next. The state ought to eschew the urge to base its decisions on this wantonness.
(Nishtha Gautam is a Delhi-based academic and author)
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author
-
Opinion | What Operation Sindoor Has Taught Us About War And 'Information'
Learning lessons from Operation Sindoor is important, and that requires a degree of openness. In defence, there is no finality.
-
The Sharifs, 2 Generals, And Deja Vu For Pakistan
While General Asim Munir has not confronted Shehbaz Sharif's position as the leader of Pakistan, history repeats itself by putting a Sharif and a fiery military general once again facing questions over their future.
-
Opinion | Op Sindoor, India-Pak, And What Sahir Or Faiz Can Tell Us About Wars
When we forget about the wounds of war, we don't think twice before waging one. The poems of Kishwar Naheed, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, and many more offer a jolt to such public amnesia.
-
"They Dug Trenches Outside Our Homes": Memories Of 1971 Security Drills
The Ministry of Home Affairs' order for civil defence is a first since 1971, the year in which India and Pakistan went to war on two fronts.
-
Opinion | Pahalgam Attack: What NIA's Preliminary Report Hints About Pak's Plans
The Pahalgam attack was a calculated conspiracy involving multiple elements within Pakistan, designed to achieve a variety of objectives.
-
Indian Astronaut's Mission Could Revolutionise Space Travel For Diabetics
WHO figures suggest there are an estimated 77 million people above the age of suffering from diabetes (type 2) in India.
-
Baba Ramdev: The Yoga Guru And The Court Scrapes Behind His Business Empire
Ramdev described himself as a 'scientist' in a 2015 interview with NDTV; he called himself a 'scientist Baba' and said, "You can talk to me about botany... medical science..."
-
Hansi Flick, The Man Behind Barcelona's European Redemption
Hansi Flick, a German behind Barcelona's Spanish and European redemption.
-
Karregutta: Battle To Reclaim The Final Maoist Frontier In Chhattisgarh
The infamous 5,000-feet tall "Black Hill of Karregutta"- long considered an unbreachable fortress of Maoist insurgency - is on the brink of capture.
-
Opinion | Trump Just Hosted The Ultimate Reality TV
Over two hours, one Q&A session, several rounds of forced applause, the show stood out for one thing - the DOGE chief, Elon Musk, taking off two hats and declaring, "Even my hat has a hat!"