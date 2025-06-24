In the Middle East's topsy-turvy night of June 23, missiles streaked toward American bases after dusk, and a sweeping ceasefire was proclaimed online before dawn. Just before 17:00 UTC, Iranian Fateh-110 rockets targeted Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar and Al-Asad in western Iraq, both critical nodes in the US regional military network. Ninety minutes later, President Donald Trump announced on social media that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire", to be phased in over twenty-four hours. It seemed like escalation and de-escalation had collapsed into a single real-time event.

The juxtaposition was more than just disorienting - it was emblematic of a strategic landscape spinning faster than the frameworks meant to govern it. In under two weeks, five inflection points reshaped the regional equation: Israel's cross-border airstrikes inside Iran, Iran's retaliatory barrage against Israeli cities, America's dramatic bunker-buster strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets, Iran's retaliatory targeting of U.S. forces, and finally, a ceasefire announcement that arrived amid trailing missile contrails.

For all its vagueness, President Trump's "pause" has positives worth seizing:

By framing the stand-down as an American initiative rather than an Iranian concession, the proposal provides political cover for Tehran and permits the Iranian leadership to accept it as a confidence-building measure without appearing to capitulate under pressure.

The time-bound window with the 24-hour phase-in, if honoured, forces both Israel and Iran to stabilise positions quickly and provides back-channel opportunities to keep reinforcing messages of de-escalation.

It has allowed Russia and China to agree to a US proposal to postpone a Security-Council resolution that they intended to put to a vote so as to "allow the cease-fire to take hold". The pause could be used to fold a formal cease-fire into the resolution or work on a new resolution that will include the new ground realities and provide a multilateral imprimatur to the arrangement.

On the other hand, the ceasefire script is fragile. A sequenced silence may provide opportunities for spoilers to disrupt the pause. Six hours of unilateral Iranian restraint before Israel stands down and twenty-four hours before the ceasefire comes into play is long enough for rogue elements and false flag temptations to come into play.

US Forces Are Now Direct Targets

De-escalation with unprecedented swiftness means all actors are required to recalibrate their positions.

The United States finds itself in a complex position. It demonstrated overwhelming force through its strike on Fordow, ostensibly asserting deterrence after years of indirect confrontation. Yet, the attack has made the US a major party to a conflict it had tried to avoid escalating. The missile attacks on Al-Udeid and Al-Asad, even if bloodless, underline that US forces in the region are now direct targets. Trump's ceasefire declaration signals that the US does not seek further entanglement. Whether that message holds beyond a social media post remains to be seen.

Iran is walking a delicate line. Its retaliation was significant in symbolism, but limited in scope. It avoided targeting Israeli civilians, instead choosing US military infrastructure. The strikes showed capability and intent while calibrating the threshold of escalation. Iran's leadership now faces a choice: shift focus to rebuilding its capacities, or double down and risk drawing the entire region into an extended confrontation.

Israel seems to have achieved its major objective - Fordow and other facilities have been set back. Whether Israel chooses to bank that gain or press further will depend on how it reads the credibility of the ceasefire and Iran's next moves.

The Gulf monarchies are watching the turbulence with renewed anxiety. Their economic and security priorities depend on stability, not symbolism. With the US recalibrating and oil markets fluctuating wildly, Gulf capitals will push hard for calm, through direct diplomacy and back channels.

The View From Outside

Russia and China have condemned the US strikes but are unlikely to risk serious fallout over them. Russia gains from distraction; China gains from volatility that softens Western strategic focus. Both will support a pause, but neither has interest in the US or Israel walking away with an uncontested strategic win. Their next moves at the UN will likely aim to nudge events toward equilibrium without losing leverage.

The European Union (EU) has been a bystander militarily. However, Brussels controls sanctions levers and will play a larger role through relief linked to compliance once the pause is translated into a ground reality.

India, while not a central actor, buys nearly half its crude that is routed through Hormuz and has more than eight million citizens working in the Gulf. Delhi's stake is economic and human rather than ideological. Escalation had come with potential costs measured not only in headlines, but in budgets, energy security, and remittances. Hence India maintained quiet channels with all sides - Tehran, Tel Aviv and Washington - stressing on de-escalation. It must now remain alert to the impact of any reconfiguration. Delhi could explore an expanded coordination mechanism with Gulf states to pre-empt disruption scenarios.

An End Or A Window?

In such an evolving situation, with key actors still uncertain about the way forward, the word "ceasefire" should be read as a "window". Whether this breathing space leads to a durable plateau or another round of escalation is uncertain. It depends on choices made not just in Tehran, Tel Aviv and Washington but also by proxies such as the Hezbollah, Houthis in Yemen and Iraqi militias.

The Middle East's topsy-turvy night may have ended with a social media post, but it had begun with fire. Whether this is a lull or the calm before another storm, only the next few days will show. Until then, we will need to wait to see if this balance holds or tips again.

(The writer is a former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, and dean, Kautilya School Of Public Policy, Hyderabad)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author