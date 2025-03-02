Nope, it's not Putin who's having the last laugh after the Oval-gate.

It's the leaders, past and present, of India and Pakistan. Even at the height of their hostilities, heads of the governments in New Delhi and Islamabad refrained from a face-off in public. In the Oval Office, on the other hand, things became so heated between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and POTUS Donald Trump that a descent into fisticuffs appeared to be a real possibility. Lest we forget, Ukraine and the US are allies.

Peace As Performance

What the world saw at the Oval Office was a performance that suited everyone involved. Or so they thought. Zelensky took an exception to US Vice President JD Vance's optimistic and, honestly, commonsensical statement “Path to peace, path to prosperity lies in maybe engaging in diplomacy”. He reminded the room that between 2016 and 2022, three US presidents failed to check Putin's continued aggression against Ukraine. “What diplomacy are you talking about, JD?” Zelensky asked, rather tactlessly. The conversation nosedived not only at the diplomatic front but also on the level of personal courtesies.

Zelensky has admitted that the public spat with the most powerful ally of Ukraine is not a good look at this point. But this public showdown has forged his image as the guy who stood up to the American bullying. Holding his ground when Vance and Trump continued to mention his lack of gratitude, Zelensky kept reiterating his commitment to the shared values of sovereignty, democracy and integrity. The world saw a war-beaten man upholding principles that are worth fighting for. Zelensky performed the part of David—upright, vulnerable, and a possible giant slayer if he got the help he needs.

But what about Trump and Vance? Trump stuck to his crazy fearsome gambit—an improvisation on George Friedman's ‘Crazed Fearsome Cripple Gambit' the latter used to explain North Korea's regime. Trump reminded everyone that it was his maverick ways that “stopped a lot of wars”. The peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, therefore, can only be brokered by him. Not because he's aligned to Putin. “I'm aligned to no one,” Trump emphasised. He is correct.

Trump, The Dealmaker

During his previous presidency, Trump demonstrated that he does not believe in operating along established lines. Whatever, whoever serves his immediate purpose is worthy of his alignment. A deal is a deal. Nothing less, nothing more. However, the problem with the Russia-Ukraine deal is that it appears impossible under current circumstances. The heated exchange with Zelensky has given Trump an easy scapegoat. “You see the hatred he's got for Putin. It's very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hatred. The other side is not exactly in love with him either,” Trump said before things spiralled south. He also issued a statement after this fateful press meet that he's “determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved”.

As for Vance, he assigned himself the role of a seasoned diplomat by making his “Pathway to peace” statement. He was also the one to say to Zelensky that it was disrespectful to “litigate” in full public view. Vance was right, too. Diplomacy is what happens behind the closed doors. Unfortunately, even Vance forgot that while responding to Zelensky's “disrespectful” ways. Zelensky also took umbrage at Vance speaking loudly but was chastised immediately by Trump. “He's not speaking loudly.” Vance won his boss over. All he had to do was say that his boss was working tirelessly for saving an ungrateful president's country from “total destruction”. Vance and Trump had a visible bonhomie that people in most offices will kill for.

Theatre Of The Absurd

For now, the war continues. The rest of the world can give up any hopes of improved supply chains or correction in inflation. World leaders, especially Europeans, are rallying behind Zelensky, at least on social media. But as the Ukrainian president noted during the Oval Office meeting, “Europe is ready but without the United States they will not be ready to be as strong as we need”. With Zelensky, Trump, and Vance all sticking to their scripts, what could have been a step towards bringing at least a ceasefire, possibly long enough to give a semblance of peace, is a stumble at all levels. Under such circumstances, peace is a Godot that may never arrive, no matter how long one waits.

Overall, this performance beats any theatre of the absurd that any master dramatist could muster. Jean (Genet), Eugene (Ionesco) who?

(The author is a Delhi-based author and academic.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author