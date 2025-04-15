'Phule' Captures Education vs Caste Battle, Why It Has Sparked Controversy

Over 150 years ago, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule led a battle against casteism that paved the way for a more progressive Maharashtra. The progressive ideas propagated by the 19th-century social reformer couple and their push to make education accessible to everyone, irrespective of gender or caste, inspired a paradigmatic shift that continues to take Maharashtra forward.

But while politicians cutting across party lines continue to pay tributes and sing praises of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, a film made on their lives has run into trouble. Phule, directed by Anant Mahadevan and starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha in the lead roles, was to release on April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule. But the release was pushed back after some Brahmin organisations objected to the community's portrayal in the movie. Director Mahadevan has now said the Censor Board has suggested some amendments, and the film will release on April 25.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

What Is The Objection

Hindu Mahasangh, a Maharashtra-based organisation, has protested against some scenes in the movie's trailer. Anand Dave, the outfit's president, said it is unfair to only "highlight the not-so-good things" about the Brahmin community. "The trailer shows a Brahmin boy throwing cow dung at Savitribai Phule. We understand that we need to show the good and the bad. But we can't see the good things done by the community, like how Brahmin people supported Mahatma Phule. It is unfair to show only the bad things done by Brahmins.

"If they want to earn money by showing casteism, it's not right. People across India and globally will not think of the Brahmins in a good way. When we expressed our disappointment to Ananth Mahadevan, he said, 'He has not done any injustice to the community, and has sought 15 days'," Mr Dave told news agency PTI.

What Movie Director Said

Ananth Mahadevan says some Brahmin organisations "got carried away" by a two-minute trailer, but stressed there is "nothing objectionable" in the movie. "I'm a Brahmin and I won't malign my community. I want everyone to calm down and understand that we have made a film that is supposed to inspire and change. When they see the film, they will understand. All this can't be shown in a two-minute trailer," he told PTI.

Mahadevan said the reason behind delaying the release is to clear the controversy. "We did not want to lose out on the audience... I would rather they come together and see the film peacefully. So, the producer and the distributor got together and thought, 'Let's postpone it for two more weeks and clear all the controversies, talk to the media and let it reach them'."

Changes Censor Board Has Suggested

The Censor Board or the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued a 'U' certificate to the film's makers on April 7. But it asked them to remove terms such as 'Mang', 'Mahar' and 'Peshwai'. The Censor Board also sought a change in visuals in which boys are seen throwing cow dung at Savitribai Phule. In one of the dialogues also seen in the trailer, Jyotiba Phule says British have ruled India for 100 years, but he is fighting a 3,000-year-old slavery. The filmmakers have been asked to change '3,000 saal purani gulami' to 'kai saal purani gulami'. Mr Mahadevan said he would not refer to the Censor Board's suggestions as "cuts". "I don't know why this whole storm of conflict and counter arguments is happening, I think it's a little exaggerated and unnecessary."

The Politics Surrounding 'Phule'

The controversy over the movie has turned political after the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed a 'Phule vs Fadnavis' face-off. In its mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a Brahmin and he must put an end to the row. State minister Chandrakant Patil replied, "He (Fadnavis) may be a Brahmin, but labelling him as rigid and discriminatory won't be appropriate as he has worked for the welfare of all communities."

Prakash Ambedkar, chief of Vanchit Bahujan Agadi and grandson of the Constitution's architect BR Ambedkar, says the film should be shown as it is. "On the one hand, the government salutes them, and on the other, they oppose a film based on the work of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. This is a contradiction." Former Deputy Chief Minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal said no scene in the movie should be cut. "Don't cut a scene. That's what's true. We are not targeting today's Brahmins. We are not anti-Brahmin. Not all Brahmins were against Phule," he said.

'Chhava', Then 'Phule'

The row over 'Phule' follows the political storm following the release of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Maratha ruler and Chhatrapati Shivaji's son. Emotions ran high after the movie, in which actor Akshaye Khanna played Aurangzeb, and many demanded that the grave of the 17th century Mughal ruler in Khuldabad be shifted out of the state. A protest demanding the removal of the tomb sparked violence in Nagpur. Chief Minister Fadnavis then said the movie "brought the history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj before the people and their sentiments were ignited".

The editorial in Saamana, helmed by Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, says Mr Fadnavis calmed down the row surrounding Chhava. "So why is he not putting to rest the controversy surrounding the film on Mahatma Phule's life. Like Chhava, Mr Fadnavis should organise a special show of 'Phule' for BJP MLAs and office-bearers."