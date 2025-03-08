NDTV Special: Once Ruled By Bullets, Now Brimming With Talent - How A Bihar Village Changed

In this nondescript village in Bihar, people lived a different reality during the eighties and nineties. Guns roared and bullets rained. A strongman spread terror, the streets weren't safe, and kidnappings were frequent. At a time when women feared to leave their home, a group of girls in shorts hit the grounds, much to the surprise of their neighbours, for a better future.

Decades later, Barauni Flag Village is known as the "Khel Gaon" (sports village), not just in Bihar but the entire country. Their passion for sports, despite living in a shadow of fear, has earned them government jobs.

More importantly, this began a trend of girls coming out to play in public during the nineties - where women were even reluctant to step outside their houses. These girls now participate in national and international games, bringing accolades to a village that was known for frequent crimes and oil refineries five decades ago.

As Barauni brings international acclaim, the credit goes to its daughters who did not bow before any challenge - not even threats to their life.

Their challenges were not just outside the house. In families constantly struggling for their next meal and worrying about safety, the girls were often considered a burden. The same daughters have not just changed the identity of the village but also created a talent pool.

Sports and Resources

The centrepiece of this small village is a big stadium - Yamuna Bhagat Stadium. It has hosted the Santosh Trophy championship and now 'Khelo India' games are also being organised here. But the grandeur is new. What used to be a small ground for the girls to play has now been transformed into a stadium.

Though smaller, the ground did not let down players who had challenged all odds to be there. It has produced champions in several sports - kabaddi, volleyball, football. Dozens of girls, who spent hours there every day despite taunts from neighbours, have now landed jobs and serve as an inspiration for younger generations and the entire village.

When Barauni Meant Horror

Football coach Sanjeev Kumar Singh still shivers when he recalls the situation back in the nineties. Kidnappings were frequent and the village trembled in fear of a local strongman.

"During the nineties, it was a big challenge. A kidnapping industry was flourishing in Bihar. There was a reign of terror due to Samrat Ashok, a local strongman. The girls weren't comfortable leaving the house and their guardians feared their daughters would get kidnapped if they went out for training. I lived through the jungle raj," he tells NDTV.

When he finally managed to convince the parents to send their daughters to the ground, he faced another dilemma - this time for the players to wear shorts, or "half-pants", in the ground.

"The girls didn't want to wear half-pants, but I made them understand the need for wearing those. They practised wearing shorts and the result is that dozens of girls now have government jobs. I formed my team in 1993, and you can imagine how I pulled through those days of fear," says Mr Singh.

The credit goes to the girls who have made the village proud, he adds.

A Village Proud Of Its Daughters

About 33 years ago, when the girls started playing football, they had to face opposition from their family members and the society. But with time, the situation has changed. How an opportunity to choose their career could transform lives convinced the villagers. It also delivered results.

The first challenge came from within: The girls had to finish their household chores before heading to the ground. They faced taunts from neighbours."What's the point in playing?" villagers would ask.

Outside, it was a different story altogether - crime, kidnappings, and jungle raj.

Not just women, even men were scared of stepping outside, says a local.

"At that time, the girls showed immense courage. Despite the taunts, they used to come and play here. They all have good jobs now. With their dedication, they have changed the village's name from Barauni Flag to Khel Gaon Barauni," Surendra Prasad Singh, a retired teacher, tells NDTV.

Arun Kumar Sharma, another villager, recalls that the village was once known for fertilizers, refineries, factories. "Over time, it came to be known as Barauni Flag. But over the past few decades, due to some players - especially our daughters - the village got a new name: Khel Gaon. Our daughters are not just playing at national level, they have played in countries like China and Malaysia," he adds.

Players Tell Their Story

"What will you get by playing?" - neighbours would often ask as the girls challenged the common notion that women must stay within the four walls of their home.

This was a reality for Vidya Kumari, a national level footballer.

"We faced a lot of difficulties. It happens with a lot of girls - neighbours would tell us to stay home and focus on studies. 'You are a girl', we were told. Even parents gave similar advice in the beginning, but they supported us, which is why we are here today," she says.

A bigger success lies in turning the taunts into compliments. Vidya says those who mocked them in the past now support them.

Another national-level player, Shivani Kumari, says they now have all the facilities they need with the construction of the stadium.

"Since Khelo India will begin, lights will also be set up. Then we can practise at night. It's my wish that we play for India and make our coach proud," she adds.

Both Vidya and Shivani have played in the All India Football Tournament and now want to bring glory to the country and the village by playing internationally. Two other players, Kaushiki Kumari and Suruchi Kumari, have won laurels in state level competitions and are now preparing for the Olympics.

As the world celebrates the International Women's Day today, these stories prove how dedication can bring glory against all odds.