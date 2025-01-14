NDTV Special: Guilt Of Asking For Leave - Indians On 90-Hour Workweek And Toxic Bosses

Swati Bose was ecstatic. After nailing a rigorous interview process, she landed a role in a digital marketing company. The first day was filled with smiles, introductions, and the promise of growth. But what began as a warm welcome quickly devolved into chaos - all it took was five days. Within five days, her optimism was replaced by toxicity at the workplace, tears, and ultimately, resignation. Her mental health took a nosedive, spiralling into depression.

Swati's story, unfortunately, is far from unique. While she survived, some have suffered worse due to work-related stress.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, an Ernst & Young (EY) employee, allegedly died of stress four months after joining the company last year. Anna's mother, Anita Augustine, wrote to Ernst & Young India Chairman Rajiv Memani and flagged a culture that "seems to glorify overwork while neglecting the very human being behind the role".

Across industries, employees are battling toxic workplace environments that prioritise profits and performance over mental well-being. The recent remarks by SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman of L&T, have triggered debates about workplace culture and the cost of overworking. In a widely circulated video, Mr Subrahmanyan suggested that employees should work 90 hours per week, including weekends, to stay competitive.

'Feed The Mule'

The notion of a 90-hour workweek, as suggested by Mr Subrahmanyan, harkens back to the coal-mining era when long hours spent inside a hole in the ground and covering both your face and lugs with coal dust were seen as a badge of honour.

"Even if it's a four-day workweek or a seven-day workweek, 10-plus hours per day is not commendable at all. It is unhealthy, unsustainable, and ultimately counterproductive," Niharika Rao, a 26-year-old techie, who quit her job at a global firm recently, told NDTV.

Mr Subrahmanyan is not the only industry giant who subscribes to that school of thought. Infosys boss Narayana Murthy, Tesla Chief Elon Musk, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and even Ratan Tata at one point or the other have advocated for longer working hours.

"An average IT guy has a productive attention span of 2 hours out of the designated 8. Making him work 14 hours will reduce it to 1 hour. Making a mule carry a truckload of chickpeas won't convert it into a horse; feeding it might have a chance," said Tushar Mohanty, a 28-year-old senior data scientist in Bengaluru.

According to many surveys, an overwhelming number of Indian employees report experiencing workplace stress. A statistic from the Gallup Global Workplace Report 2024 reveals that 86 per cent of Indian employees feel either 'struggling' or 'suffering' in their roles.

Data from the ADP Research Institute reveals about 76 per cent of Indian workers report that stress negatively impacts their work performance, while 49 cent cite detrimental effects on their mental health. Globally, 65 cent of employees echo similar sentiments about stress.

A similar study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that nearly one in four Indian employees suffer from work-related stress.

"There are countries that work fewer hours but achieve better results because their employees are well-rested. When employees are healthier, both cognitively and physically, their productivity increases. Corporates have no choice but to reshape their policies as younger generations demand better work-life balance," said Shreya Kaul, a mental health counsellor, told NDTV.



Research consistently debunks the myth that longer hours lead to higher productivity. In fact, overwork often results in burnout, reduced efficiency, and a host of physical and mental health issues.

"Productivity comes from motivation and interest in the work, not from sheer hours spent. Each individual has unique drivers, and forcing long hours on them often strips away that zeal," Ms Rao said.

"In every workplace I have been in, there has been some form of toxicity-whether sexism, favouritism, or other issues. It becomes a bigger problem when toxic behaviour comes from senior management," she added.

Generational Divide

Ms Rao recounted how certain senior leaders fostered an environment of fear and favouritism, making it difficult for employees to perform without anxiety. When asked if her former workplace provided adequate support for mental health challenges, she said: "No, not at all. Many companies might offer a monthly mental well-being day off, but it's mostly performative. Genuine awareness and support for mental health are sorely lacking."

"In client environments, stakeholders and senior leadership treat you as cattle fodder. Humans are dispensable resources for them - make them work on weekends, public holidays, extended hours but bill them for only 8. In the end, they keep all the profits. Verbal abuse in group meetings has become normalised," Mr Mohanty said.

Ms Rao also shed light on age-based discrimination, a subtle but pervasive issue in many workplaces.

"It's often passive-aggressive. Older colleagues sometimes make dismissive comments, like, 'You don't know enough because you haven't been around as long as we have.' They disregard my opinions and undervalue my contributions," she explained.

The generational divide often becomes even more pronounced during interactions with senior colleagues. According to many young workers, senior leaders' resistance to new ideas often stifles innovation and collaboration.

"The age gap often plays a role. Colleagues who are closer to my age are more open to new ideas, but those 10-15 years older tend to be dismissive. It's especially challenging when these individuals are in senior management roles," Ms Rao said.

Millennials and Gen Z, who now form a major portion of the workforce, prioritise work-life balance and mental well-being over the traditional "hustle culture."

"The older generations were taught that hard work equates to success," Ms Kaul explained. "This cultural mindset glorifies overwork -'jitna ghisengey utna better lagega logon ko' (the more you grind, the better you'll be perceived). But younger generations are challenging this narrative, advocating for balance and mental health."

Ms Rao recounted a recent incident where her efforts to foster a healthy work-life balance for her team clashed with her senior manager's expectations.

"My senior staff wanted me to adopt toxic behaviours towards my team, like micromanaging and overloading them with work. When I refused, I was threatened with replacement. I was even told my appraisal and promotion could be affected. Feedback is now a minefield I'd rather avoid," she said.

Gen Z professionals often feel immense pressure to prove themselves. This often leads to overwork and, eventually, burnout. Organisations can address this by providing clearer growth paths, mental health support, and flexible work arrangements. Simple measures like team outings and informal interactions can also help younger employees decompress.

"Companies should regularly check in on employees, not just about work but about how we're feeling mentally. Providing access to counselling services and creating a supportive environment where employees can openly discuss stress would help immensely," Noopur Goyal, a 24-year-old Public Relations official.

Stress, Then Guilt

Managing stress in such a hostile environment is a tall task. Some face guilt for taking time off while some feel taking vacations or personal time off would send the wrong message to bosses who they think would perceive them as "unprofessional".

"I have found solace in forming small support groups with colleagues who share similar struggles. We vent, share our experiences, and leave office trauma behind before heading home. It's been incredibly therapeutic," Ms Rao said. "It feels like a crime to ask for leave because there's no one to take on my responsibilities. My team often bears the brunt of my absence, which only adds to my guilt."

India is a country of over 1.4 billion. Unemployment coupled with a lack of opportunities means no one is indispensable. Resign and there are thousands if not lakhs to replace you in a second.

"India, as a country and culture, has generally always been very end result-oriented. We tend to prioritise results over the process. This consequence-driven mindset often leads to many misassumptions," explained Ms Kaul.

The lack of safety measures and inadequate handling of harassment complaints are often recurring themes in employees' lives.

"Every office has someone whose behaviour makes you feel like you're on the verge of resigning or losing your job. It's exhausting and deeply unsettling. My first company had some measures in place, but most others have been woefully inadequate," Ms Rao said.

Despite companies scheduling countless workplace sensitisation or Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) training sessions, the question still remains: Are we doing enough?

(Names of workers have been changed to protect their identities)