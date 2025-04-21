From Madhya Pradesh To Kyrgyzstan: The Journey Of A Rescued Vulture
A white-backed vulture has scripted an extraordinary journey of survival, freedom, and hope. Once grounded because of weakness, the bird now soars from the dusty plains of Madhya Pradesh to the blue skies of Afghanistan.
This is the story of a vulture rescued from a field in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. Alerted by villagers, the forest department rushed to its aid, and the bird was treated back to health at the Vulture Conservation Centre in Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park, regaining strength and spirit under expert supervision.
On March 29, after two months of careful rehabilitation, and released into the open skies above Halali Dam near Bhopal. In an extraordinary display of resilience, the bird hesitated briefly, then spread its wings wide and took flight - not just into the Madhya Pradesh skies, but on an epic journey that crossed Vidisha, Rajasthan, Pakistan, and finally Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif. Today, the bird rests in Kyrgyzstan.
"This vulture had lost its route initially, but after treatment and GPS tagging, we tracked its location to Kyrgyzstan," said Dr. Shravan Mishra, a veterinary expert associated with the Vulture Conservation Centre in Pinjore, Rajasthan.
Once critically endangered due to the veterinary use of the drug diclofenac, which poisoned vultures feeding on treated carcasses, these scavengers are now making a slow but steady comeback, thanks to conservation efforts across India.
Madhya Pradesh, often dubbed India's 'Vulture State,' has been at the forefront of these efforts. In 2014, the state launched a vulture breeding programme at the Kerwa Dam. Ten years later, the results are visible: vultures bred in captivity are now being released into the wild, equipped with solar-powered GPS trackers to monitor their movements and habitat patterns.
According to Awadhesh Kumar, Director of Van Vihar, "Six white-backed vultures, bred at the Kerwa centre, were recently released after thorough health checks. GPS tracking ensures that their movements and safety are closely monitored."
The data speaks volumes. Over the past decade, Madhya Pradesh's vulture population has doubled, from 8,397 in 2019 to 12,981 in 2024. Seven species of vultures now soar above the state, with Panna Tiger Reserve hosting the largest colony of over 900 birds.
Yet, conservationists urge caution. Environmentalist Rashid Noor warns, "While the vulture recovery project is succeeding, constant vigilance is necessary. Poisoned carcasses still pose a real threat to these birds."
The revival of vultures is about more than saving a species - it's about preserving nature's delicate balance. These birds, often called the "clean-up crew" of the ecosystem, play a vital role in preventing the spread of diseases by consuming animal remains.
