Vodafone Offers 120GB Of Free Additional Data For 12 Months With This Smartphone

Vodafone's offer on Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) smartphone is applicable for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: May 05, 2018 14:02 IST
Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week.

Vodafone is offering 120GBs of free additional data for a year on purchase of Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) smartphone, said the telecom operator in a press release. Any customer opting for Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan and above will be eligible for the offer, the company further said. Vodafone's postpaid customers who have subscribed to Rs 399 plan and above can also enjoy the added data benefit of 10 GBs per month upon buying Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1).
5 things to know about Vodafone's offer on Asus ZeFone Max Pro (M1):
  1. Vodafone is offering 120GBs of 3G/4G free additional data for a year (12 months) with a monthly cap of 10GBs data on purchase of Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) smartphone.
  2. For prepaid customers, Vodafone is offering the benefits on recharge of Rs 199 plan or above. Vodafone's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan also offers 1.4GBs of per day data for a period of 28 days with unlimited voice calling benefits for the same period. Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. 100 per day free SMSes are also bundled with this plan, according to Vodafone's official website- vodafone.in. (Also read: Vodafone Launches Prepaid Plans Priced At Rs. 511, Rs. 569 With Data, Calling Benefits)
  3. For postpaid customers, the telecom operator is offering the benefits on recharge of Rs 399 plan or above. Vodafone's Rs 399 postpaid plan also offers 20GBs of 3G/4G speed data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. This postpaid plan of Vodafone also gives free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, movies and TV shows with free 12 month subscription of Vodafone Play is also available with this pack. (Also read: Vodafone Offers International Roaming Pack For 180 Rupees Per Day Across 20 Countries)
  4. Vodafone's postpaid customers are also eligible for free red shield device security solution for a period of two years on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone under this offer.
  5. The company is also offering non-telco benefits ranging from restaurant and cafe discounts, e-commerce shopping offers, local travel offers, movies and content deals. These are weekly benefits on the most preferred youth brands available via My Vodafone app every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, said the operator. (Also read: Vodafone Now Offers 3 GB Data Per Day In Prepaid Recharge Plan Of Rs. 349)


