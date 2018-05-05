Vodafone Offers 120GB Of Free Additional Data For 12 Months With This Smartphone

Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week.

Vodafone is offering 120GBs of free additional data for a year on purchase of Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) smartphone, said the telecom operator in a press release. Any customer opting for Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan and above will be eligible for the offer, the company further said. Vodafone's postpaid customers who have subscribed to Rs 399 plan and above can also enjoy the added data benefit of 10 GBs per month upon buying Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1).