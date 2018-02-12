Vodafone's RED Postpaid Plans: What Rs 399, Rs 499 Packs Offer? Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 offers 20GBs of 3G/4G speed data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB.

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT These postpaid plans of Vodafone offer free voice calls and data benefits.

Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 399

Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 offers 20GBs of 3G/4G speed data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. This postpaid plan of Vodafone also gives free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week, the telecom company said. Vodafone's Rs 399 postpaid plan initially offers all the benefits of Vodafone's Rs 499 postpaid plan in the first six billing cycles on activation of a new SIM, a statement released by the company said.

Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 499

Vodafone's RED postpaid plan of Rs 499 offers 30GBs of 3G/4G speed data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. This postpaid plan of Vodafone also offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls. Besides, Vodafone's RED postpaid plan of Rs 499 comes with 100 free SMSes. This plan also includes RED Shield, a device insurance service which protects a smartphone from damage and theft. Subscribers also get free access to movies worth Rs 4,000 via Vodafone Play service for one year with this plan. Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 499 includes a four-month subscription to Magzter, which provides access to over 3,500 e-magazines.



Vodafone recently announced the roll-out of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Gujarat (Surat and Ahmedabad). Vodafone VoLTE can be made accessible on popular 4G mobile devices that have a Vodafone 4G SIM. Customers can make calls using Vodafone VoLTE and enjoy HD quality crystal clear voice with super call connect, said Vodafone India. Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits, Vodafone added.



Vodafone India is offering RED postpaid plans priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999. These postpaid plans of Vodafone offer free voice calls and data benefits. Vodafone's Rs 399 postpaid plan, for example, offers 20 GBs of data while Rs 499 postpaid plan offers 30 GB of data with roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. Vodafone's data rollover feature allows its consumers to carry forward unused data in a billing cycle to the next billing cycle.Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 offers 20GBs of 3G/4G speed data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. This postpaid plan of Vodafone also gives free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week, the telecom company said. Vodafone's Rs 399 postpaid plan initially offers all the benefits of Vodafone's Rs 499 postpaid plan in the first six billing cycles on activation of a new SIM, a statement released by the company said.Vodafone's RED postpaid plan of Rs 499 offers 30GBs of 3G/4G speed data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. This postpaid plan of Vodafone also offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls. Besides, Vodafone's RED postpaid plan of Rs 499 comes with 100 free SMSes. This plan also includes RED Shield, a device insurance service which protects a smartphone from damage and theft. Subscribers also get free access to movies worth Rs 4,000 via Vodafone Play service for one year with this plan. Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 499 includes a four-month subscription to Magzter, which provides access to over 3,500 e-magazines.Vodafone recently announced the roll-out of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Gujarat (Surat and Ahmedabad). Vodafone VoLTE can be made accessible on popular 4G mobile devices that have a Vodafone 4G SIM. Customers can make calls using Vodafone VoLTE and enjoy HD quality crystal clear voice with super call connect, said Vodafone India. Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits, Vodafone added.