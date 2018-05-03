Vodafone Now Offers 3 GB Data Per Day In Prepaid Recharge Plan Of Rs 349

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 3 GB 3G/4G data per day. Earlier, Vodafone used to offer prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 348 to offer 2.5 GB data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone plan is valid for 28 days.
3 GB data per day prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio offers 3 GB data per day in its prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Hundred SMS per day and unlimited voice calls are a part of this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. Earlier, this prepaid recharge plan of Jio used to offer 2 GB data per day.
3 GB data per day prepaid recharge plan of Airtel
Airtel offers 3 GB data per day in its prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited. Hundred local and STD SMS per day are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. This prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.