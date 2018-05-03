NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Vodafone Now Offers 3 GB Data Per Day In Prepaid Recharge Plan Of Rs 349

Vodafone India now offers 3 GB of gigabytes of data per day in prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: May 03, 2018 17:54 IST
Vodafone prepaid recharge plans: Vodafone is fighting intense competition from Reliance Jio, Airtel.

Vodafone India now offers 3 GB of gigabytes of data per day in prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349. Earlier, Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone used to offer 2.5 GB of data per day. But recently, Vodafone started offering more data in Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan just with a price hike of rupee 1. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel also offer 3 GB data per day prepaid recharge plans.  Ever since Jio stormed the telecom sector, customers are getting spoilt for choice as the telecom operators like Vodafone and Airtel are going all out to woo them.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349
(Earlier, this prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone used to offer 2 GB data per day.)
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 3 GB 3G/4G data per day. Earlier, Vodafone used to offer prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 348 to offer 2.5 GB data per day. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan. This Vodafone plan is valid for 28 days.

3 GB data per day prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio
(Earlier, this prepaid recharge plan of Jio used to offer 2 GB data per day. )

Reliance Jio offers 3 GB data per day in its prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Hundred SMS per day and unlimited voice calls are a part of this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. Earlier, this prepaid recharge plan of Jio used to offer 2 GB data per day.

3 GB data per day prepaid recharge plan of Airtel
 
(Airtel offers 3 GB data per day in its prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349.)

Airtel offers 3 GB data per day in its prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited. Hundred local and STD SMS per day are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. This prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.

